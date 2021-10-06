Since 1964, Oct. 15 has been known as National White Cane Safety Day, or Blind Americans Equality Day. New Vision for Independence, which has been helping people in Lake, Sumter and The Villages overcome vision loss since 2005, is offering special programs in recognition of the day.
Its three “Close Your Eyes” events are planned at 10 a.m. on the following days: Oct. 13 at Beacon College, 212 E Main Street in Leesburg; Oct. 14 at Clermont City Center, 620 W Montrose Street in Clermont; and virtually on Oct. 15.
Attendees will participate in activities to experience and better understand the challenges of vision loss.
Register by Oct. 8 by emailing sgerig@newvisionfl.org. For more information, call 352-247-7838 or visit http://newvisionfl.org.