Sumter students are aiming for the stars, and Phil Rosenberg is passionate about inspiring students to rise even higher. Rosenberg, of Weirsdale, is donating telescopes for students to use through his “One Hundred Telescopes Project.”
He donated two more telescopes this week to Bushnell Elementary School and Webster Elementary School, making his ﬁfth donation to Sumter District Schools.
Each telescope is given a name, and the telescopes donated this week are in honor of Michele USS and Pastor Drew Willard.
“The idea is to create an environment where every child gets to say ‘Wow,” Rosenberg told 6-12 curriculum coordinator Colleen Strickland. During the school presentations, he demonstrated how to use the Celestron Nexstar 4SE Maksutov telescope and showed the students the photos he took with his telescope from his own observatory, which he invited teachers and their students to visit.
Superintendent Richard A. Shirley said, “We are so thankful for the Rosenberg family for the donation and Mrs. Moss for helping coordinate this wonderful gift. The students will probably be forever interested in astronomy because of this donation.”
To show appreciation, the students of Bushnell Elementary and Webster Elementary wrote 100 thank you cards and posted them
to the wall to share the excitement. Students also shared original pieces of poetry with an astronomy theme during the presentation.
Every student received a book to add to their personal library provided by Title IV funds and Suncoast for Kids. School Board member Sally Moss gave each child a laminated solar system bookmark to go with their book.
She said, “These telescopes will help the students discover a whole new world, that right now, they only see as sparkling diamonds in the night sky. Tomorrow, they could be using these stars to navigate through Space.” As the students and teachers learned what they can do with the new instrument, such as look at the sun with a special solar ﬁlter or look at the moon during daylight, he encouraged them to utilize the telescope to inspire others. This is the ﬁrst telescope these schools have received, and the science teachers will use it to teach lessons with their students. Two books authored by Rosenberg were also donated to the school media centers.
“The main idea is to inspire kids to learn something we’re forgetting in our
culture, which is how to dream and use your imagination,” said Rosenberg.