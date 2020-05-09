South Sumter High School Project Graduation Class of 2020 will be hosting an online auction in lieu of its previously scheduled live event, due to COVID-19.
Project Graduation is an independent not-for-profit organization run by parents and volunteers.
According to the group’s recent news release, “Though our time of celebration may end up looking a bit different this year than traditional graduation celebrations in the past, our seniors have worked very hard to earn their diplomas, and we want to do everything we can to celebrate their accomplishments and help them through these trying times.”
The online auction runs through May 15 at 5:59 p.m. To view and bid on available items, visit www.32auctions.com/PG2020. Unless prior arrangements have been made, all items will be available for drive-thru pick up at South Sumter High School on May 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. and May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Payment can be made at time of pick up.
For questions regarding the auction, contact our Project Graduation President Russell Hogan at 352-303-5765 or Vice President Christina Morrison at 352-552-8774.
In addition to the auction, monetary donations are gladly accepted and very much appreciated. All donations support graduating seniors. Checks can be made to SSHS Project Graduation and mailed to P.O. Box 2584, Bushnell, FL 33513.