VITAS Healthcare is hosting Camp BEAR HUG – Bereavement Education, Affirmation and Resources (BEAR) Helping Understand Grief (HUG)– a free, virtual bereavement program for children ages 5-15 who have experienced loss within the past 12 months. The 2-hour event will include crafts and sharing, with a special memorial service to honor loved ones.
The May 22 videoconferencing event will be broken up into 2-hour intervals, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., based on the age of the child.
RSVP by calling 352-800-5123 or emailing Jessica.McClure@vitas.com.