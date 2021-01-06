Jan. 20, join a Sumter County Library System staff member and fellow readers for an online book discussion about the novel Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden.
According to the library, the book is “a groundbreaking thriller about a vigilante on a Native American reservation who embarks on a dangerous mission to track down the source of a heroin influx.”
You can reserve the book through the library system at https://bit.ly/2WWcsER.
Go to http://sumterpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar to sign up for the Zoom session, which will run 2–3 p.m.