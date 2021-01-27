Feb. 24, join Sumter County Library System for an online program featuring the book Remembering Paradise Park: Tourism and Segregation at Silver Springs. The book, by Lu Vickers and Cynthia Wilson-Graham, is a University Press of Florida publication.
As described in the library’s event posting, “In 1949, during the days of Jim Crow, when African Americans did not have access to many of the nation’s recreation areas, Silver Springs’ owners Carl Ray and Shorty Davidson did something no other Florida attraction did: they opened a parallel attraction for African Americans downriver from the headspring, calling it ‘Paradise Park for Colored People.’ They did so at the urging of their African American glass bottom boat captains who wanted their families and friends to have access to one of Florida’s most famous natural resources: Silver Springs. Ray and Davidson put Eddie Vereen, a former Silver Springs’ boat captain, in complete control of Paradise Park and he made it into one of the most popular places for African Americans to visit from 1949 to 1969 when it closed.”
The hourlong online program will begin at 4 p.m. For registration information, go to http://sumterpubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.