Kent Adcock, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, will relinquish the role he’s held 10 years, effective Nov. 1 to further pursue personal and professional interests. Danielle Stroud will serve as the incoming president and CEO upon Adcock’s departure. She has been with the organization for six years as a member of the senior leadership team and is an expert in the areas of strategic development, fundraising and public relations.
May 21, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced appointment of Jennifer Hooten, Emily Lee, Ivy Parks, Peter Wahl and Bryn Blaise to the Lake-Sumter State College District board of trustees. Hooten, of Bushnell, is a Teacher of American Government and Economics at South Sumter High School. Lee, of Eustis, is the former director of Children’s Services for Lake County and a former specialist with the Community Coalition Alliance. Parks, of Clermont, is an administrator with Parks Consulting Services. Wahl, of The Villages, is a former president of The Villages Health System and past president of the Rotary Club of The Villages. Blaise, of The Villages, is a licensed engineer with Blaise Engineering. The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.