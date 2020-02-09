With couples spending an average of over $38,000 on their wedding and the industry bringing in $78 billion in revenue in 2019, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Places to Get Married.
To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 27 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to weather.
Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.
1. Orlando, FL; 2. Las Vegas, NV; 12; 3. El Paso, TX; 4. Atlanta, GA; 5. Miami, FL; 6. Tampa, FL; 7. Tulsa, OK; 8. Boise, ID; 9. Las Cruces, NM; 10. Austin, TX.
Best vs. Worst
El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $12,633, which is 3.3 times lower than in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the city with the highest at $41,457.
Orlando, Florida, has the most event planners per capita, 98, which is 16.3 times more than in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the city with the fewest at 6.
Yonkers, New York, has the most photographers per capita, 239, which is 47.8 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 5.
San Francisco has the most musicians per capita, 19, which is 73.1 times more than in Wichita, Kansas, the city with the fewest at 0.26.