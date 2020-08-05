Bill Atterbury, brings Global Health and Wellness Franchise OsteoStrong® to Wildwood and The Villages area.
We are open for business and have been remark ably busy with new clients joining our OsteoStrong family. Because we are practicing State and Federal Guidelines, our Grand Opening will be delayed. Once it is deemed safe to gather socially, we will announce the celebration date.
Bill and his OsteoStrong Team are thrilled to bring this incredible skeletal strength conditioning technology to the community. Bill welcomes the entire community to stop by and visit the center anytime.
OsteoStrong’s mission is to help clients of all ages and abilities, achieve the highest level of physical freedom, balance, and agility possible. Dr. John Jaquish, Bioengineer and Inventor of OsteoStrong’s Spectrum System states, “Physicians now have an option that allows their patients to generate powerful bones, tendons, and ligaments with no side effects. OsteoStrong has been met with excitement from many different areas of medicine.”
This program offers evidence-based results helping people of all ages and conditions improve balance, posture, strength, improve bone density and increased athletic performance through osteogenic loading. For those with osteoporosis and low bone density, it offers skeletal strength gains without the adverse side effects of traditional pharmaceutical treatments. Members throughout the global franchise report significant overall health gains and improved physical freedom.
We are currently offering one free session, private tour and complimentary consults. Special “Founder’s” rates and discounts are available.
Located at 5625 Seven Mile Dr. Suite 105 Wildwood, FL 34785
Phone 352-218-8800