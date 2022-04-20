Congratulations to South Sumter Middle School HOSA advisor Kailee Upshaw for receiving the Outstanding Chapter Advisor of the Year award in the middle school division at the April 9–12 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Leadership Conference in Orlando. In addition, students Emily Sclafani placed first in “Life Threatening Situations” category, Mason Yacuzzo and Aubree Andrews placed fifth in the “Public Health” category and Naomi Reed placed fifth in the Medical Law & Ethics Knowledge Test. Upshaw is shown here with SSMS HOSA members. Photo courtesy SSMS.