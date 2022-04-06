It is amazing how much can change in a week. The story of what has been called “Palm Sunday” is a picture of that very fact. People can be so fickle. They will love you one moment and then turn on you very quickly. Such is the case with Jesus Christ in the Palm Sunday story recorded in the gospels. As Jesus entered into the city of Jerusalem they threw down garments and palm leaves which was the honoring of the entrance of the King. They looked at Jesus as their King and thought Him to be the one that would deliver the Jews from the tyranny of Rome. Jesus did not come the first time to be the King. He came that first time to be the servant and sacrifice for the sins of the world. It is amazing that over the course of a week all that would change and they would turn on Him crying out to crucify Him. All of these events were prophesied many years prior by the prophets. Jesus entered the city knowing He would die a cruel death on a cross for the sins of the world. He fulfilled the Will of the Father and died on that cross and rose from the dead on the third day. All who place their faith and trust in Him will be saved. One day He will come back as He left to rule His Kingdom.