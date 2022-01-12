Effective Dec. 27, the U.S. Department of State increased its fee for passport books by $20 for passports prepared at their Passport Acceptance Facilities.
The Lake County Clerk’s Office is not increasing its portion of the fees collected for processing passport applications, and fees for passport cards are unchanged.
The new cost for passport books for ages 16 and up is $165, with $130 payable to the U.S. Department of State and $35 to the Lake County Clerk’s Office, which did not raise its fee.
Applications in Lake County are by appointment only, 8:45 a.m.–4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main Street, Tavares; South Lake Branch Office, 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont; and North Lake Branch Office, 902 Avenida Central, The Villages. Both branch offices are closed noon to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Lake County Clerk’s Office at 352-253-2648 or visit www.lakecountyclerk.org/administrative_services/passports.aspx to schedule an appointment.
Customers can check the status of their application online at http://travel.state.gov or by calling the National Passport Information Center at 877-487-2778.