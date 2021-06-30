July 9, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting its Patriotic Family Fun Day, 4–8 p.m. The celebration will feature old-fashioned games, including corn hole toss, croquet, badminton, stilts and horseshoes. Game competitions will be at 5 p.m., and a pet parade at 6 p.m. Hand-cranked ice cream, a food stand and live music will round out the special day.
Cost is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass. The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.