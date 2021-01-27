Jan. 15, the U.S. Small Business Administration, in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, reopened the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portal to begin accepting applications once again from organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A second round of PPP could not have come at a better time, and the SBA is making every effort to ensure small businesses have the emergency financial support they need to continuing weathering this time of uncertainty,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “SBA has worked expeditiously to ensure our policies and systems are re-launched so that this vital small business aid helps communities hardest hit by the pandemic. I strongly encourage America’s entrepreneurs needing financial assistance to apply for a First or Second Draw PPP loan.”
Updated PPP lender forms, guidance and resources, including eligibility qualifications, are available at www.sba.gov/ppp and www.treasury.gov/cares.