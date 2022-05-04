Full disclosure: the last couple of weeks have churned into the perfect storm of disappointment.
First, my agent—who’s one talented, tell-it-like-it-is cookie—did not look fondly upon my latest manuscript. This is a story I poured my whole heart into. I opened up my past and let it bleed all over those pages.
In my mind, it was the best thing I’ve written thus far.
In her mind? Direct quote: “Melissa, I’m just going to honest here. I usually love your writing, but I didn’t love your writing here. It sounded like every Young Adult book out there.”
Ouch.
At the same time, I would much rather her be honest with me than pat me on the back and allow me to wade through mediocrity.
Second, after my husband and I were preapproved for a loan on a house we could see many happy hosted family events in, we balked at the contract and climbing interest rates. We didn’t sign said contract and even though it was the right decision, it still felt like a loss.
Third, a close family member kept a secret from us—although it is a happy one and best intentions were at heart—it still stung like betrayal.
All of this happened within the space of five days.
Each circumstance coursed through me like an unfulfilled promise.
I had a choice to make. I could live a circumstantial life, or I could seek God whose promises are always yes and amen (2 Corinthians 1:20).
On purpose I’ve chosen to be grateful that I have an agent since less than 1% of writers do and that she’s guiding me to greatness through an awesome game plan.
On purpose I’ve chosen to be thankful for the house we’re in, to make improvements to it while we wait for our dream home.
On purpose I’ve chosen to be thankful for my family member who’s shared the why behind their secret and it’s ultimately brought us closer together.
When knocked down, we have the opportunity to jump higher. And just because things aren’t happening on our timetable, doesn’t mean they aren’t happening.
2 Corinthians 4:17-18 For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Allow yourself a grieving period to examine why you’re reacting and or relating to the disheartening circumstance.
2. Once you have your answer, ask yourself if your thoughts and emotions are serving you. Record them in a journal. This gives insight to your true thoughts and feelings.
3. Be intentional about gratitude. That state of being opens us up to a whole new perspective.
4. Decide what you’re going to do about your circumstance and create a plan of action.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com