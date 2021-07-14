Have you ever thought about the term ‘pearls of wisdom’? I imagine actual pearls strung together, each given its own size/shade variant, yet filled with gobs of life giving truth. The string bears no clasp, it’s open-ended, making room for more wisdom that goes beyond sage advice or a sought after answer.
My mom recently gave me two strings of pearls. One string is the real deal while the other is an insanely good counterfeit that only a jeweler could distinguish.
Likewise, what we sometimes believe is wisdom can turn out to be foolish.
Buy now, pay tomorrow may feel right up front, but can leave us in debilitating debt.
Telling someone off under the pretense of “helping them” may feel good in the heat of the moment, but may destroy our relationship.
Allowing our child to have what she wants so she’ll stop screaming may grant us a modicum of peace but a lifetime of strife.
Wisdom can certainly be garnered from experience, but what if we don’t have a past we can point to for present instruction?
In that case, we are invited to go to the source and consult our curator of wisdom.
James 1:5 If any of you is deficient in wisdom, let him ask of the giving God [Who gives] to everyone liberally and ungrudgingly, without reproaching or faultfinding, and it will be given him.
There’s a lot we can unpack with this scripture, but what stands out to me is that God doesn’t hold anything against us, that He’s so willing to fulfill our need.
We can approach Him boldly with zero reservation.
This week’s practice:
• Apply James 1:5 daily, making it so second nature that your emotions, expectations and circumstances shift.
• Become acquainted with Proverbs, a book that is chock full of wisdom.
• Surround yourself with people who operate in wisdom.
• Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
I love hearing from you. If my articles resonate with you, please drop me a line. Even if you have questions or insights of your own.
MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com