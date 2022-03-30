March 15 at the Wildwood Police Department, American Legion Tri-City Post 18 Commander Sam Bass conducted a short ceremony to present the post’s Officer of the Year plaque to Officer David Perry in recognition of “his outstanding service, commitment and community partnership to the city’s residents and visitors,” Bass said in an emailed statement.
In cooperation with Wildwood Police Chief Randall Parmer, Tri-City Post 18 initiated the Law Enforcement of the Year award in 2020.
According to Bass, “Tri-City Post 18 gives its Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award to a well-rounded officer who has exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.”
Bass added, “Besides recognizing and rewarding an outstanding law enforcement officer, we hope that this award will further serve to promote the public trust and support of our law enforcement agencies; something seriously needed these days.”