Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting a Perseid meteor show night walk Aug. 11, 8–10 p.m. You can explore the trails with others and look for the park’s nocturnal residents and then enjoy a sky viewing for possible Perseid meteors. Be sure to bring insect repellent, water and a camp chair or blanket. Keep your fingers crossed for clear skies!
Cost for the event is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle, or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.