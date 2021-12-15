Sumter County Animal Services will be hosting a pet adoption event, “I’ll be home for Christmas” Dec. 17–18 at its site at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee. The event runs 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day.
All animals are free to approved adopters and will have their annual vaccinations, be spayed/neutered and microchipped, and given the first month of Advantage Multi.
Visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to see available dogs and cats and apply online to adopt an animal.
If you are a Sumter County resident, not quite ready to adopt but willing to foster an animal for the holidays, apply online at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.