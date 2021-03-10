We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Google!
Google is a 1-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and Google. If you're interested in meeting Google or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Tiffany!
Tiffany is a 6-year-old female American Staffordshire terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Tiffany would be best in a home if she was in the pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Tiffany or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Cocoa!
Cocoa is a 3-year-old female chocolate Labrador Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Cocoa is very sweet and lovable. If you're interested in meeting Cocoa or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.