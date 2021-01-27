We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Brandy!
Brandy is a 4-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Brandy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Blossom!
Blossom is a 1-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Blossom or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Skittles!
Skittles is a 1-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Skittles or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.