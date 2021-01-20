We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Tiffany!
Tiffany is a 6-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Tiffany would be best fit if she was the only pet in the household.
Meet Rascal!
Rascal is a 4-year-old male American Staff terrier mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Rascal would be best fit if he was the only pet in the household.
Meet Peaches!
Peaches is a 2-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Peaches is very sweet and loves all the attention she can get.