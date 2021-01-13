We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Ruth!
Ruth is a 4-year-old female American Staff mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Ruth would be best fit if she were the only pet in the household. If you are interested in meeting Ruth or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Ruth!
Ruth is a 4-year-old female American Staff mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Ruth would be best fit if she were the only pet in the household. If you are interested in meeting Ruth or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Honey Bear!
Honey Bear is a 4-year-old male American Staff mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Honey Bear would be best fit if he were the only pet in the household. If you are interested in meeting Honey Bear or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.