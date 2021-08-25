We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Lucky!
Lucky is a 3-year-old male Shepherd-Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Lucky is a HUGE goofball that loves playing with other dogs. He also loves playing in water or in small pools.
Meet Amelia!
Amelia is a 1-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amelia plays very well with other dogs and loves playing ball. She would be best in a home with no children in the household.
Meet Luna!
Luna is a 2-year-old female brown tabby Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Luna is very sweet and affectionate. Her favorite activity is sunbathing when the sunlight peaks through the window. Luna would be best if she was the only cat in the household.