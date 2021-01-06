We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanag
Meet Kara!
Kara is a 4-year-old female Domestic ShorthairTorbie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Ginger or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Ginger!
Ginger is a 1-year-old female Domestic Shorthair Calico. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Ginger or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Natasha!
Natasha is a 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Natasha of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.