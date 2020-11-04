We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Esme!
Esme is a 2-year-old female Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Simba!
Simba is a 6-year-old male Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Meet Teddy!
Teddy is a 2-year-old male Domestic medium hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.