Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Mon-Sat from 9am-3pm.
Meet Chloe!
Chloe is a 2-year-old female American Staff Terrier mix Coonhound. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Chloe is a very sweet girl. She is very good with other dogs and loves kids.
Meet Elanor!
Elanor is a 9-month-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Skittles!
Skittles is a 1-year-old female blk/wht Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.Skittles is looking for a home that is willing to work with her and to be very patient with her.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.