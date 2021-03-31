Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Putter!
Putter is a 3-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Putter would be best if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Putter or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Zoe!
Zoe is a 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Zoey is very sweet and playful. If you're interested in meeting Zoe or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Xena!
Xena is a 1-year-old female Rottweiler mix American Staff. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Xena or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.