Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Tiffany!
Tiffany is a 6-year-old female American Stafford terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Tiffany would be best if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Tiffany or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Bruister!
Bruister is a 12-year-old male Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Bruister or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Peek a Boo!
Peek a Boo is a 2-year-old female Domestic medium hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Peek a Boo or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.