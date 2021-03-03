Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Paige!
Paige is a -year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Paige is very playful but does have the typical cattitude. She would be best fit if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Paige or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Cher!
Cher is a 1-year-old female Blue Heeler. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Cher came to the shelter as a bonded pair. Cher and Sonny rely on each other for support. It would be best if both Cher and Sonny were adopted together. If you're interested in meeting Cher or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Sonny!
Sonny is a 2-year-old male Blue Heeler. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Sonny came to the shelter as a bonded pair. Sonny and Cher rely on each other for support. It would be best if both Sonny and Cher were adopted together. If you're interested in meeting Sonny and Cher or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.