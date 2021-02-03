Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Maizey!
Maizey is a 5-year-old female Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Maizey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Amos!
Amos is a 2-year-old male Lab mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Amos or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Google!
Google is a 1-year-old male Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Google or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.