Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Mon-Sat from 9am-3pm.
Meet Amelia!
Amelia is a 1-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amelia is very smart and loves to play.
Meet Miss Pretty!
Miss Pretty is a 2-year-old female American Staff terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Miss Pretty is very sweet and loves all the attention she can get. It would be best if Miss Pretty was the only pet in the household.
Meet Posey!
Posey is a 1-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
If you’re interested in meeting Amelia, Miss Pretty, Posey or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.