YOUR Humane Society SPCA We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the ofﬁce at 352-793-9117.
Meet Rascal! Rascal is a 4-year-old male American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Rascal would be best if he was the only pet in the household. If you are in-terested in meeting Rascal or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Tover! Tover is a 1-year-old male Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Tover or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Carson! Carson is a 1-year-old male Do-mestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Carson or any of our avail-able pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.