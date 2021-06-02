Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Mon-Sat from 9am-3pm.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Zoey!
Zoey is a 4-year-old female Coonhound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Zoey is very smart and loves to play.
Meet Mushu!
Mushu is a 2-year-old female tortoiseshell Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Ruth!
Ruth is a 4-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Ruth is very friendly but would prefer if she was the only pet in the household.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.