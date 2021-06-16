Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Ophelia!
Ophelia is a 5-month-old female Dachshund mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Magoo!
Magoo is a 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Meet Sadie!
Sadie is a 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.