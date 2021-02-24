Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Xena!
Xena is a 1-year-old female Rottweiler mix American Staff terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Xena or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Teddy!
Teddy is a 3-year-old male Domestic medium hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Teddy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Cassie!
Cassie is an 8-year-old female American Staff terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Cassie would be best fit if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Cassie or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.