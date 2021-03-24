Your Humane Society SPCA
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30.
We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at
adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Buster!
Buster is a 2-year-old male American Bulldog mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Buster is very sweet and is social with other dogs. If you're interested in meeting Buster or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Jimmy!
Jimmy is a 1-year-old male blk/wht Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Jimmy is very sweet and playful. If you're interested in meeting Buster or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.