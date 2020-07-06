Since the onset of worldwide pandemic, everyone’s lives have changed. Pair that with other uncertain times, such as hurricane season, and it just makes sense to take steps to ensure that your future, and that of your pet, is the brightest it can be.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers the following tips to help pet owners get their affairs in order as soon as possible and to follow through with protecting your pets, so they don’t have to fend for themselves.
To prepare for hurricane season, have a first aid kit, an emergency evacuation plan for your family and a survival kit for each furry companion. This includes:
• A carrier/crate/bed
• One-month supply of your pet’s medications
• Up-to-date veterinary vaccination records
• At least a week’s supply of food and water
• Food bowls and a manual can opener if needed
• An extra collar and leash
• Favorite toys to comfort them during a stressful situation
Most importantly, have current ID on your pet’s collar and a microchip. A microchip is proven to be the best resource your pet can have to ensure a successful reunion with you, should you become separated. Always be sure your contact information is current.
Going forward during these uncertain times, further plans should be made for your pet in case you become ill, hospitalized or suffer an unexpected crisis. Recently, many pets found themselves in dire need when their owners became ill due to COVID-19 or other life-threatening illnesses. Consider setting up a pet trust as part of your estate planning, which stipulates a clear-cut caregiver for your pet and provides funding for their care.
Also consider establishing a charitable giving plan, which can help make a lifesaving difference and help YOUR Humane Society SPCA continue with lifesaving services and programs for generations to come.
When so much in our world is unclear, we can find comfort knowing our beloved pets will have better chances ahead and be cared for no matter what may happen to us, if we carry out a plan now for their well-being later. Be smart and prepare for any type of disasters now.