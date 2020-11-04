FORT LAUDERDALE (October 29, 2020) – Pet Supermarket’s annual “Thanks for Giving” pet food drive benefiting local animal rescues and shelters will take place through Nov. 30. All store locations of the pet supply retailer will participate in the month-long campaign, returning for its fourth consecutive year.
The $5 “Feed-a-Pet” promotion, sponsored by Lovibles® and Barker’s Complete®, provides customers with the opportunity to help donate pre-purchased cans of cat and dog food to the local animal shelters and rescues that partner with Pet Supermarket stores.
Thousands of animals living at the shelters and rescues will benefit from the promotion. This year, Pet Supermarket’s goal is to donate 125,000 large cans of pet food to the animal rescues and shelters in Pet Supermarket communities. For more information, visit www.petsupermarket.com.