Grant of $7,500 will extend efforts to save more animal lives in Sumter County and throughout Central Florida
Lake Panasoffkee, FL (June 8, 2020) – YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Sumter County, Florida announced it was awarded a $7,500 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its vital work saving lives of the animals in need via their shelter’s adoption program.
The Petco Foundation investment will increase awareness of the shelter’s adoptable pets by funding marketing and promotion which will further the mission of YOUR Humane Society SPCA and help animals find loving homes.
“Currently, during peak kitten season and recognizing that June is National ‘Adopt a Shelter Cat’ month, we are offering a ‘Take Two, They’re Small’ promotion where two kittens can be adopted for the adoption fee of one. All kittens are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped and spayed or neutered,” said Celine Petrie, Acting Shelter Director at YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“This funding will help us increase public awareness of our vital work and allow more pets to find permanent loving homes. These additional adoption resources made available by the Petco Foundation are truly appreciated at such a critical time.”
For more information about YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit hsspca.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit petcofoundation.org and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #PetcoFamily.
About YOUR Humane Society SPCA
YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, no-kill organization helping animals in need throughout their community as Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Learn more about them at hsspca.org, 352-793-9117, on Facebook or visit them at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee, FL. Office open: Mon.-Sat. 8am-4:00pm. Kennel Pet Viewing: Mon.-Sat. 9:00am-3:00pm. Visitors are always welcome however, due to COVID-19 concerns, visitors are required to make an appointment to visit the shelter until further notice.
About the Petco Foundation
We believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $280 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started. Visit petcofoundation.org to learn more about how you can get involved.