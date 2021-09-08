pets and wills

Is it time to prepare a will or trust? When making a will, pet owners should account for the future of their pets, in the off chance that their pets outliving them, according to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Creating a will can provide peace of mind, knowing one’s assets will be distributed exactly as intended, including with a designated pet trust, YHSSPCA says. Additionally, a will provides opportunity to support favorite local charities as beneficiaries.
“Florida passed its own pet trust statute in 2004, which allows part of your estate to go toward the care of your pet by naming a trustee and custodian/caretaker who is entrusted with the custody and future of your pet. The trustee is responsible for investing money and distributing the money to the custodian,” YHSSPCA says. “Generally, it is better that the trustee be someone other than the person named as the caregiver. The money does not go directly to the pet. It provides funds for food, vet visits, and can include instructions about diet, recreation and physical exercise. A charitable organization, such as YOUR Humane Society SPCA can also be considered to care for and/or place your furry companion if no friend or relative is able to take on your pet and be designated as the organization to receive any remaining funds after the pet’s passing.
Sandra, a Sumter County resident, said she prepared her estate planning with YOUR Humane Society SPCA as a beneficiary.
“I included YOUR Humane Society SPCA in my will because, having adopted my dog from them, I have witnessed their compassion and dedication firsthand. I support their mission to provide a no-kill shelter and other vital services. I also recognize the urgent need for those services in our community. I can give donations now to help and by giving through my will, I can help assure that those services continue into the future.”
YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers printable estate-planning information at www.hsspca.org/estate-planning. It is suggested that pet owners take this guideline with them when meeting with their independent financial and legal counsel to execute wills, trusts, contracts or other agreements. For more information, call 352-793-9117.