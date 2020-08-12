YOUR Humane Society SPCA is taking appointments Monday through Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Flo is a 3-year-old American Staff mix. She needs to be the only pet in the household. Flo loves playing ball and getting all the attention she can get. If you're interested in meeting Flo or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Jimmy is a 1-year-old is male black and white Domestic short hair. Jimmy is a very playful and affectionate cat. If you're interested in meeting Jimmy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Miracle is a 1-year-old female brown tabby. Miracle is a very sweet and laid back cat. If you're interested in meeting Miracle or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.