Ron Clark of The Villages sent in this great photo of white pelicans, which, despite what many think of the birds, can be seen on inland lakes as well as in coastal areas. He spotted this crowd in a retention pond in The Villages.
“The pelicans were fishing along the shore and happen to line up like this, and I took the photo,” he said.
