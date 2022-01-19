Ron Clark sent in this great photo of some roseate spoonbills he saw in The Villages.
These stunning pink birds are typically seen in Florida’s coastal areas, but they do show up on occasion in Sumter County, too. They get their name from their spoon-shaped bills, which help them catch food as they swing their heads from side to side in shallow, often muddy, water. They breed in colonies around Florida in the winter, and population also are found in Texas and Mexico.
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Sumter News Sun? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Sumter County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, plus a description, and your full name and city of residence, to Editor@ SumterNewsSun.com.