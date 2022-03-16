Oxford resident Janet Cucharo recently sent in this happy photo of her buoyant dog, Dexter, running in the wildflowers in her backyard, with a neighbor’s mellow horse in the background. She said she always mows around the phlox when they bloom, adding, “They are so very beautiful.”
Would you like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of Sumter News Sun? Send us your favorite photo of what you love about Sumter County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print!
Email the photo, plus a description, and your full name and city of residence, to Editor@ SumterNewsSun.com.