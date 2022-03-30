April 1–2, the 14th annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ will be held at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, in Tavares. The free family-friendly event will feature live music, a twilight airshow, seaplane competitions, plenty of BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone and more.
Nashville singer/songwriter Drew Parker is the Friday headliner, and opening for him will be the Crossfire Creek Band. Saturday’s entertainers will include Girl Named Tom, Hayfire and Dallas Tyler.
A Seaplane-A-Palooza fly-in will begin Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday will start at 8:30 a.m. when pilots can sign in to take part in flying contests. The traditional watermelon bombing contest will also take place. Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures will host a rooftop Low Country Boil meal.
For more information, call 352-742-6209 or visit www.tavares.org/calendar.