The 13th annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ event will be held April 9–11 in Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares. The family-friendly event features live music, a twilight airshow, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, family fun zone and more.
Festivities kick off Friday with local favorite, the Dallas Tyler Band. The Kennedy Wood Band will wrap up the first night’s show with their “must-see” performance.
On Saturday, the Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions takes off, featuring a crowd favorite “melon bomb drop” contest. Musical performers include Derek Trull & Easy Street and the Kennedy Wood Band, followed by the AeroShell Aerobatic team. After fireworks, headliner A Thousand Horses will perform hits “Smoke,” “(This Ain’t No) Drunk Dial,” “A Song to Remember” and “Preachin to the Choir.”
Visit www.tavares.org or follow the event on Facebook.