Groups interested in helping with the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park’s upcoming Haunted Event in Bushnell are invited to attend a one-hour meeting at Dade’s Lodge July 21, beginning at 10 a.m.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 2:25 am