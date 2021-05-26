Hurricane season officially starts in June, and now is the time to make preparations for yourself and your pets. YOUR Humane Society SPCA offers the following tips to protect pets so they don’t have to fend for themselves.
Never leave any pets outside during any type of storm. If you have to evacuate, do not leave your pets behind. They are helpless family members.
Small-animal survival kits should include:
· A secure carrier or collapsible cage for each cat or dog.
· Pet medication – a one-month supply is best.
· One week’s supply of food and water for each pet in a waterproof container.
· Non-breakable food/water bowls and a manual can opener.
· Freeze-dried food can substitute for regular food and is lightweight and needs no refrigeration.
· Pet first aid kit – You can buy kits at most pet stores, big-box stores and online. To make your own, be sure it contains gauze pads, adhesive tape, cotton balls/swabs, fresh 3% hydrogen peroxide, ice pack, disposable gloves, scissors, tweezers, antibiotic ointment, syringe or turkey baster, liquid dishwashing soap (for bathing), towels, flashlight, styptic powder, saline eye solution.
·A spare collar and leash, and a form of ID; if microchipped (recommended) include current contact info to your microchip company.
· Your phone number, veterinarian name and address, and emergency clinic phone number.
· Carry photos of each pet on you, in case you need to prove ownership of your pet.
· Spare litter pan for your cat, cleaning wipes and trash bags for waste disposal.
· Comb/brush, and other grooming items, favorite toys, bedding and blankets to reduce stress.
Evacuation plan for pets:
· Don’t place multiple pets in one crate during a stressful time, even if they normally get along. The only exception is a nursing mother with babies.
· Confine small pets such as birds and hamsters away from cats and dogs.
· Pre-determine a safe location and an evacuation route.
· Know your nearest pet-friendly shelters and hotels ahead of time. Openings will be announced via local media.
· Do not allow your pets to drink from puddles or eat unknown food.
For more information about YOUR Humane Society SPCA or more detailed information about how to keep your pets or larger animals safe during times of disaster, call 352-793-9117 or go to www.hsspca.org.
The Sumter County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has many helpful disaster planning tips available at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/1103/Make-a-Plan, including plans for your pets and sheltering resources. According to the EOC, they will open shelters throughout the impacted areas as storm strengths develop, which will all accommodate an area as pet friendly.