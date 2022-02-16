Gardening in Florida can be an adventure, with a plethora of native and nonnative plant species able to grow and thrive here. Choosing the right plants for drought-prone or wet areas, and knowing which plants are susceptible to specific pests and disease, can make a difference when it comes to achieving landscaping goals.
To help plant professionals succeed with their projects, the Orlando-based Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association has published “Plant Identification for Florida,” a guide to common plants written by Bushnell resident Susan L. League.
The first edition was released in September, and a second edition is in the works now, according to League. The FNGLA project was sponsored by Fresh from Florida, a program of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
League calls the guide “a unique book” that includes Latin names, common names and common names in Spanish. It also has a short lesson in Latin at the beginning of the text, and each plant page provides a pronunciation key for the scientific name of the species, as well as growth information, native or nonnative status, fruits and flowers, and more.
The guide may be directed at landscape professionals, but it’s actually for everyone, according to Merry Mott, FNGLA director of industry certifications and career development and editor of the book.
“It is most certainly available to home gardeners, because this information is universal and it helps students, professionals and homeowners alike,” she said.
The 98-page guide is an overview of plants common to north, central and south Florida. A goal is to produce guides in the future that are specific to these three climate zones, said League, who is an FNGLA Certified Horticulture Professional.
“I’m really excited about the future of these guides,” League said.
The non-profit FNGLA, which has roots dating to 1952, represents greenhouse and nursery growers, landscape and irrigation professionals, and other companies associated with the industry. Members are based in Florida, across the U.S., and in Canada and Puerto Rico.
Learn more at www.fngla.org.